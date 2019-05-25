India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-up: India’s age-old problem of countering swing and seam on a lively track exposed once again as Kiwi pacer Trent Boult put up a brilliant display with the ball at the Kennington Oval in London. Playing their first ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up match, Team India opted to bat against New Zealand on a sunny morning in London. Looking to fine-tune their skills before the real test starts, Indian batsmen struggled to cope up against quality fast bowling from the Kiwi pacers. (SCORECARD)

World No. 2 bowler -Boult wasted no time and made the ball talk as he picked up the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhwawan to dent India’s start into the quadrennial extravaganza. Boult bowled a pitched up delivery that nipped back in from a length, Rohit was half-forward as he looked to defend, beaten on the inside edge and rapped him just above the knee-roll – on the back-pad. It was a good enough result for the umpire to rule it in favour of the bowler.

An over later, the left-arm ace seamer gave another body blow to the Indians as he snared Dhawan (2) with a cracker delivery. Dhawan never managed to move his feet as the ball nipped in late. In the end, all he managed is to get a little inside edge and that carried easily to the keeper.

Seeing Indian batsmen’s preparation for the prestigious event, fans on Twitter express their displeasure and reacted strongly.

Just like I suspected Shikhar Dhawan being as iffy a player as he is and Rohit Sharma being completely out of form will be India’s downfall. I feel for Kohli, always has to play for the whole team. 😞😐 — Kumar Shubham (@professor_WTAF) May 25, 2019

Trent Boult gets rid of both the Indian openers.

First it was Rohit Sharma and now, Shikhar Dhawan who departs to the pavilion. #CWC19 #INDvNZ #NZvIND #WorldCup2019 #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/t38tM7aLNE — Indian Sports Fan (@IndianSportFan) May 25, 2019

As usual Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan bhoomi poojan karke chale gaye., 😂 — || ρяιтαм || (@AkkiPritam) May 25, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is gone too. The stage is now set to live India’s nightmare…Top order gone, what can middle order do from here? — Amit (@iamits_) May 25, 2019

Little bit of ball coming in starts.. flat pitch merchants like Rohit Sharma & Dhawan starts to struggle. — Aman (@Jugadu_banda) May 25, 2019

I know most of my fellow Indians won’t agree but @ImRo45 is a flat track bulley #INDvNZ — Vipin Bajaj (@iamvipin44) May 25, 2019

Rohit Sharma is not scoring in the IPL from the past 3 years in Indian conditions. We can’t expect him to score in England where the pitch is green. @ImRo45 @cricketworldcup#INDvNZ #CWC19 — Anirudh Guru Dutt (@AnirudhDutt) May 25, 2019

#RohitSharma‘s game is tailor-made for flat pitches that’s why he enjoys playing in #Australia and #India where generally pitches r flat.Though the most wickets in #England r flat at the moment but if pitch has a grass & seam moment like today than u have 2 leave him out #INDvNZ — Harshad parmar (@Harshad9Parmar) May 25, 2019

Abhi bhi time hai ajinkya rahane england me hi hai replace karo kl rahul ya rohit sharma me se kisi ek se 😐😐 #INDvsNZ — Munna jazbati (@jazbati_munna) May 25, 2019

Dear @ImRo45 we think u need assist from Ambani ..we reckon that’s plumb lbw u taken review and wasted ..we all know u r very weak of left arm bowlers try to improve ur performance before World Cup…try to recover from winning mood of IPL 2019 Make sure there is no Ambani here🤨 — Praba Akhil 🇮🇳 (@prabha_akhil) May 25, 2019



Earlier, skipper Kohli won the toss as India to bat vs New Zealand at the Kennington Oval, London!

New Zealand (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal