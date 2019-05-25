India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-up: India’s age-old problem of countering swing and seam on a lively track exposed once again as Kiwi pacer Trent Boult put up a brilliant display with the ball at the Kennington Oval in London. Playing their first ICC World Cup 2019 Warm-up match, Team India opted to bat against New Zealand on a sunny morning in London. Looking to fine-tune their skills before the real test starts, Indian batsmen struggled to cope up against quality fast bowling from the Kiwi pacers. (SCORECARD)
World No. 2 bowler -Boult wasted no time and made the ball talk as he picked up the prized scalps of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhwawan to dent India’s start into the quadrennial extravaganza. Boult bowled a pitched up delivery that nipped back in from a length, Rohit was half-forward as he looked to defend, beaten on the inside edge and rapped him just above the knee-roll – on the back-pad. It was a good enough result for the umpire to rule it in favour of the bowler.
An over later, the left-arm ace seamer gave another body blow to the Indians as he snared Dhawan (2) with a cracker delivery. Dhawan never managed to move his feet as the ball nipped in late. In the end, all he managed is to get a little inside edge and that carried easily to the keeper.
Seeing Indian batsmen’s preparation for the prestigious event, fans on Twitter express their displeasure and reacted strongly.
Earlier, skipper Kohli won the toss as India to bat vs New Zealand at the Kennington Oval, London!
New Zealand (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi
India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal