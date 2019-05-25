ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm-up India vs New Zealand: World’s number one batsman – Virat Kohli didn’t have an ideal start to the World Cup 2019 campaign as he failed to convert his start during India’s first warm-up match versus New Zealand. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Kohli came to bat at his favourite number three position after the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The Indian skipper started off well as he stroked a couple of classy off drives against New Zealand’s top pacers – Trent Boult and Tim Southee. Looking to steady the ship with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the 30-year-old suffered a loss in concentration as he completely missed the line of Colin de Grandhomme’s delivery. During the 11th over of Indian innings, de Grandhomme bowled a beautiful seam-up ball that nipped in ever so slightly and did enough to rattle Kohli’s off-pole.

WATCH VIDEO:

Kohli on his part played it into the hands of the bowler by playing slightly across the line with a closed face of the bat. He might have nicked it as well. The consistent effort prior to this was to play it with a straight bat. But did a mistake and paid the price.

Earlier, the men in blue suffered a mini top-order collapse as Boult picked up big wickets of Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul early.

New Zealand (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal