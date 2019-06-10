Opener Shikhar Dhawan praised the performance of Men in Blue in all the three domains of the game after India defeated Australia by 36 runs at the Oval on Sunday. Dhawan scored a brilliant century to help India post a total of 352.

Dhawan, who made 117 runs in just 109 balls, said the performance against Australia was a great sign for the team.”We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that’s why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches,” said the batsman who was awarded the Man of the Match trophy.

While he scored a century, his opening partner Rohit Sharma continued his great run at the top by notching up 57. Skipper Virat Kohli also found himself in the middle of the runs as he made 82 off 77 balls. Hardik Pandya and Mahendra Singh Dhoni then smashed some quick-fire runs down the order and the culminated efforts of all the batsmen helped team India post a humongous total of 352 for five.

In reply, Australia was bowled out for 316 as Indin bowlers held their nerve in the death overs. “Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well,” Dhawan said after the match.