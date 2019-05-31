ICC World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket Live Streaming:

In what is set to be a mouth-watering clash, Pakistan and West Indies, two of the most unpredictable sides of the World Cup, are all set to open their campaign when they meet at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Pakistan did not have the desired preparation to their World Cup campaign as they were lost their previous ten One Day Internationals (ODI) as well as their first warm-up match against Afghanistan. Their second warm-up match against Bangladesh was washed out by rain.

Pakistan at ICC tournaments have traditionally been a notch above what they are at other times and this is what Sarfaraz Ahmad, the Pakistan skipper and the cricket fans would be hoping for.

Pakistan have the likes of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman who are in great form. And in their bowling department, they have the likes of Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali who can wreak havoc on any batting line-up in the world.

The only thing that they need to be wary off is their fielding which has let them down in the past and can prove costly in this tournament, too.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been in good form in recent times. They held tournament favourites England to a stalemate at home earlier this year. They also boast of having the big power hitters like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Shai Hope in their batting line-up which can explode against any opposition and make a mockery of their bowling attack.

After having their first warm-up game against South Africa washed out, Windies showed glimpses of their power hitting by scoring 421 runs in their last warm-up game against New Zealand.

Their bowling is slightly on the weaker side, but with a solid pool of all-rounders, they have several options. And if the batsmen show up in the mood that they did against the Black Caps, they’re going to have plenty to play with.

Here’s all you need to know about the Windies vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2019:

When and what time will the West Indies vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 take place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 will take place on May 31 at 3:00 PM IST. The presentation starts at 2 and toss will take place at 2:30.

Where will be the West Indies vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 take place?

The West Indies vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 will be held at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham

Which channel will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2019 match between West Indies vs Pakistan?

The West Indies vs Pakistan match in ICC World Cup 2019 will be aired live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Squads for World Cup Fixture between West Indies and Pakistan:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail