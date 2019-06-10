Yuvraj Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and fans in social media mourn his departure. As the 2011 World cup winning cricketer called it quits in a press conference in Mumbai, Virender Sehwag posted a heartfelt message along with a picture of his with Yuvraj to wish him best for post-retirement life. Yuvraj, who enjoys a massive fanbase was being dearly missed by them as they expressed themselves on social space.

Sehwag on his official Twitter account wrote, “Players will come and go,but players like @ YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi # YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always”.

Fans, on the other hand, are posting different kind of messages where one was seen sharing pictures and moments from his playing days. While some talked about his comeback from cancer and how he has inspired millions of people across the world. One of the fans wrote, “What a player!!!!!! Let alone the numbers, Inspiration to millions!!!! # YuvrajSingh will be Legend Forever”.

One of the fans wrote, “We are very lucky generation which saw you playing like king. No words to define you, Just love you. # YuvrajSingh”

While this fan shared a clip from India’s emphatic win over Sri Lanka in the final of ICC World Cup 2011

Another fan wrote, “Thank you yuvi for serving the nation for 18 long years…you are gem that Indian Cricket has produced… thanks for all the memories especially those 6 sixes and an unforgettable WC2011 performance. Cricket will miss you…we will miss you #YuvrajSingh”

Other than the fans, his IPL franchisees also posted from their official account. His 2019 IPL side Mumbai Indians posted, “Yuvi can. Yuvi did. Always. Thank you, champion. International Cricket will miss a match winner like you #OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #SteppingOut #YuvrajSingh @YUVSTRONG12″.

His first IPL team Kings XI Punjab also tweeted, “ @ YUVSTRONG12, Indian cricket will miss your services. Thank you for the endless memories. # YuvrajSingh # HappyRetirement”.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, with whom he won the IPL, also tweeted, “And #YuvrajSingh finishes things off in style! The curtains come down on a remarkable career #ThankYouYuvraj #OrangeArmy #RiseWithUs @YUVSTRONG12″.

In his farewell speech Yuvraj Singh also talked about his post-retirement plans. He would be working, along with his foundation YouWeCan, to help the cancer patients and spread awareness about the disease.