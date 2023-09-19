Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Presents Legendary Rajinikanth With Golden Ticket Ahead Of Marquee Event

The ICC World Cup 2023 Golden Ticket will give all the ticketholders access to every match from ground zero.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah hands over the ICC World Cup 2023 Golden Ticket to Rajinikanth. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: After Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan, southern film legend Rajinikanth became the latest recipient of the Golden Ticket for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 that India is hosting from October 5. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah presented the honour to Rajinikanth on Tuesday.

Sharing the moment on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), BCCI wrote, “The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema!The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture.

“We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. #GoldenTicket.” Besides his movies, Rajinikanth loves cricket and is often seen in the stands cheering for Men in Blue.

The 72-year-old was seen cheering for India in one of the ODIs in Mumbai earlier this year in March.

