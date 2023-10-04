Home

ICC World Cup 2023 Captains’ Day Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam speak

All the 10 captains will be part of the ICC World Cup 2023 Captains’ Day at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma will lead India. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is just a couple of days away and we are now awaiting this year’s Captains’ Day event. This is slated to take place on Wednesday and will be attended by all 10 participating nations’ captains, including India’s Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Babar Azam. The event will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This tradition, preceding every ODI World Cup, adds an exciting layer of excitement to the tournament. This takes place just one day before the Cricket World Cup 2023, where the defending champions, England, will face off against New Zealand at the same Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Apart from Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, the event will also see the participation of Jos Buttler from England, Kane Williamson from New Zealand, Dasun Shanaka from Sri Lanka, Pat Cummins from Australia, Scott Edwards from the Netherlands, Hashmatullah Shahidi from Afghanistan, Temba Bavuma from South Africa and Shakib al Hasan from Bangladesh.

The CWC 23 Captains Gather To Discuss The Chase for Greatest Glory. 🏆

Watch as they speak to #RaviShastri & #EoinMorgan about their team’s plans for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Don’t miss the chatter LIVE at 2.30 PM tomorrow, on the Star Sports social media handles! pic.twitter.com/RzR0lis4E4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 3, 2023

Rohit Sharma will come from Thiruvananthapuram, while Babar Azam and Pat Cummins will fly in from Hyderabad.

England and New Zealand have already arrived in Ahmedabad and are fine tuning their preparations ahead of their first match.

Here are the details related to ICC Captains’ Day event of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023:

When is the Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 taking place?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held on Wednesday, 4 October.

Where will the Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 be held?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 take place?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 be shown LIVE in India?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where will the Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 be streamed for FREE in India?

The Captains’ Day of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be streamed free on Disney+ Hotstar website and app on mobile devices. The live-streaming will be on laptop, TV and streaming devices on Disney+ Hotstar.

