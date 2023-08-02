Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Ex England Captain Eoin Morgan Picks Four Favourites To Win Trophy, Surprisingly It’s Not New Zealand

The 36-year-old included India, Pakistan, England and Australia. Surprisingly, Morgan has left out the last two editions finalists New Zealand from lifting this year's trophy.

Eoin Morgan led England to win the 2019 ODI World Cup by defeating New Zealand in the finals. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former England’s 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has made a bold prediction and named his four favourite sides to win World Cup 2023 trophy. In his list, the 36-year-old included India, Pakistan, England and Australia. Surprisingly, Morgan has left out the last two editions finalists (2015 and 2019) New Zealand from lifting this year’s trophy.

The Blackcaps have reached the finals of the last two editions (2015 and 2019) of the ODI World Cup and they have also reached the semi-finals in 2007 and 2011 of World Cup editions. This time, the World Cup 2023 will have a total of 10 teams that will compete against each other across 10 venues in India in 48 matches to win the prestigious title.

During an interview with WION, the 36-year-old Morgan said that ” When it comes to the business end of the tournament, I have no doubt England will be there, and I have no doubt India will be there. And other teams I would probably see potentially lifting the trophy are Australia and Pakistan, two very strong teams and two contenders when it comes to big competitions.”

Eoin Morgan picks India, Australia, England, and Pakistan as his four semi-finalists for the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India (via WION). Your four semi-finalists? pic.twitter.com/6q1czvWOYl — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) August 2, 2023

“They have a lot of talent to work with. When playing cricket in India, particularly the 50-over format, you need to have all bases covered, and i would say those teams do,” Eoin Morgan added.

The left-handed batter was full of praise for the hosts and said that the Men in Blue will be the favourites in this year’s World Cup. He said that ” They’re an excellent cricket team that I believe will be favourites going to World Cup. You don’t have to rewind the clock back that far when MS Dhoni was captain in 2011, and that magical moment for all Indian fans when he hit that ball all over long-on for six, and lifted the trophy.”

“Home advantage is quite a key thing, but if you were to advise anything, you would say engage with the people who were there and were leaders throughout that journey and pick their brain. The likes of Virat Kohli played in that team and have first-hand experience of what it is like. It is going to be a hell of a tournament that i am looking forward for,” said Morgan.

India will open their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8. The Rohit Sharma-led side will then face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11.

