ICC World Cup 2023: Marnus Labuschange Replaces Injured Aston Agar In Australia’s 15-Member Squad

Australia have named their final 15-member squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India where Marnus Labuschange has found his place where he replaced injured all-rounder Aston Agar.

Marnus Labuschange replaces Aston Agar in ODI World Cup 2023 Australian squad. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The five-time World Champions Australia have named their final 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India where inform batter Marnus Labuschange has found his place where he replaced injured all-rounder Aston Agar. Labuschange’s consistent performance in the recent South Africa series has been the biggest plus point for Australia as he brings stability to the batting line-up.

Travis Head, who suffered a fractured hand against South Africa, has been included in the final 15-player squad but will be unavailable for the first half of the tournament. The Australian management is confident that in the later stages of the marquee tournament, the Australian opener will be fit for selection.

“There has been one change to the original preliminary squad of 15 announced a month ago with Marnus replacing Ashton,” chair of selectors George Bailey said.

“This was a tough call but unfortunately, we couldn’t carry both Travis and Ashton into the tournament with the injuries they have” Bailey said.

“We have made the decision to carry Travis through the early stages with the aim of him being available around the mid part of the tournament. He has been a really important player in this ODI team and we are hopeful his return can provide a positive impetus as it gets to the business end of the tournament,” he said.

The five-time World Cup champions will go into the marquee tournament in India with just one specialist spinner which is leg-spinner Adam Zampa. However, allrounder Glenn Maxwell proved in the third ODI match against India at Rajkot where he bagged his career-best 4-40 from 10 overs.

Australia will play their warm-up matches against the Netherlands on September 30 and against Pakistan on October 3. The Aussie will start their World Cup campaign against India in Chennai on 8th October.

Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

