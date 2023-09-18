Home

A number changes are expected in the squad with chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq will have a few names in mind, who can make the cut.

ICC World Cup 2023, Pakistan's Probable Squad: Pacer Hassan Ali Likely To Picked. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After a disappointing Asia Cup 2023 campaign, Pakistan will be looking to be at their best at the ODI World Cup 2023 in neighbouring country, India.

As per sources, Hassan Ali is likely to make a comeback to the 15-member squad.

Mohammad Haris, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Faheem Asraf’s selection looks in big doubt.

Star players, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan are clearly out of form and their performance was evident in the Asia Cup 2023. But as per Pakistani media both of them will make it to the Final squad.

Pakistan’s 15-member-squad for the World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdulla Shafiq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hassan Ali, Zaman Khan.

