Home

Sports

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Australia vs Netherlands, Match 24: Aussies Maintain Top Spot, India Lead With Maximum Points

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Australia vs Netherlands, Match 24: Aussies Maintain Top Spot, India Lead With Maximum Points

The Men in Blue of India have maintained their hold at the top of the league standings after match day 5.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Australia vs Netherlands, Match 24: Aussies Maintain Top Spot, India Lead With Maximum Points. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Australia were simply unstoppable on Wednesday as the Kangaroos trounced Netherlands by a a massive 309 runs to record their fourth win of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in here in Delhi.

Trending Now

With this victory, the record 5-time ODI World Cup Winners have maintained their hold in the 4th spot in the league standings after match day 5. South Africa are placed 2nd, followed by New Zealand and Australia.

You may like to read

One of the favourites of the tournament, Pakistan are presently placed at 5th position with two wins under their belt in 5 matches. Apart from the Men in Green, defending Champions, England are languishing at the bottom, presently placed 8th in the standings.

ICC WORLD CUP 2023, POINTS TABLE AFTER MATCH 24

Quinton de Kock is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament. The Proteas gloveman has scored a total of 407 runs in 5 innings with an average of 81.40. India’s Virat Kohli is in second position with 354 runs. Australia’s David Warner is in third with 332 runs, while India’s Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan occupy the 4th and 5th position with 311 and 302 runs respectively.

Australia’s Adam Zampa is leading the top wicket-takers list with an economy of 5.92 (13 in 5 innings). New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner occupies the second spot with 12 wickets to his name so far in 5 matches. Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka has scalped 11 wickets in 4 matches, occupying the 3rd spot. India’s Jasprit Bumrah is also in third position with 11 wickets in 5 matches. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, South Africa’ s Kagiso Rabada, Geralad Coetzee and Marco Jansen all occupy the 5th position with 10 wickets each.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.