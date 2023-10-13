Home

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Australia vs South Africa, Match 10: Proteas Claim To Spot After Match Day 2

All of the Top 4 teams are equal on points but the Temba Bavuma-led side have a better net run-rate.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Australia vs South Africa, Match 10: Proteas Claim To Spot After Match Day 2. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: South Africa were simply unstoppable on Wednesday as the Proteas trounced Australia by a a massive 134 runs o record their second consecutive win of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

With this victory, the Africans have claimed top spot in the league standings after match day 2. All of the Top 4 teams are equal on points but the Temba Bavuma-led side have a better net run-rate. They are followed by New Zealand in second, host India in third and Pakistan in 4th position.

Record 5-time champions, Australia are languishing at the bottom at 9th position following consecutive defeats. Apart from the Aussies, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Netherlands are yet to open their account with a point in the World Cup.

Quinton de Kock is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament. The South Africa wicket-keeper batter has scored a total of 209 runs in 2 matches with an average of 104.50. Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is in 2nd position with 199 runs in 2 matches with an average of 199. Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis occupies 3rd position with 198 runs in 2 matches with an average of 99.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner is leading the top wicket-takers list with an economy of 4.80 (7 in 2 matches). India’s Jasprit Bumrah, New Zealand’s Matt Henry and Pakistan’s Hasan Ali are all tied with 6 wickets each and occupy the 2nd position in the standings. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam and Netherlands’ Bas de Leede occupy the third position in the standings with 5 wickets under their belt so far.

