ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Netherlands vs Bangladesh, Match 28: South Africa Maintain Top Spot

Following today's victories, the South Africans have maintained their 1st spot in the league standings after 6 matches.

New Delhi: In a game that produced the highest match aggregates in one-day Internationals — 771 runs in two innings, Australia clung on to record a narrow win off the final ball against Neighbours New Zealand in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala on Saturday. Set an improbable 389 to win, New Zealand were inspired by Rachin Ravindra’s outstanding century to set up a nail-biting finish in the highest-scoring match in the history of ODIs. Jimmy Neesham’s extraordinary 58 from 39 balls took them to the cusp of an extraordinary comeback victory, only for a brilliant run out to remove Neesham off the penultimate ball of the innings.

In the other match, medium pacer Paul van Meekeren claimed four wickets to lead an outstanding bowling performance as the Netherlands secured an 87-run victory over Bangladesh at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Scott Edwards’ half-century helped the Dutch to a competitive score of 229 in a struggle of a first innings. But his bowling attack also took advantage of a helpful surface to leave Bangladesh’s reply in tatters, with the Tigers slipping to 142 all out.

After these victories, the South Africans have maintained their 1st spot in the league standings after 6 matches. Unbeaten India are placed 2nd with a game in hand, followed by New Zealand and Australia.

One of the favourites of the tournament, Pakistan are on the brink of elimination with two wins under their belt in 6 matches. Apart from the Men in Green, defending Champions, England are languishing at the bottom, presently placed last in the standings.

ICC WORLD CUP 2023, POINTS TABLE AFTER MATCH 28

New Zealand remain at 3rd spot on Points Table & Australia at 4th; both have 8 points from 6 matches. #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/VRftrvqwWD — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) October 28, 2023

Quinton de Kock is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament. The Proteas gloveman has scored a total of 431 runs in 6 innings with an average of 71.83. Australia’s David Warner is in second position with 413 runs in 6 matches. New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra occupies the third position with 406 runs in 6 matches. South Africa’s Aiden Markram is in fourth position with 356 runs. India’s Virat Kohli occupies 5th position with 354 runs.

Australia’s Adam Zampa is leading the top wicket-takers list with an economy of 6.22 (16 in 6 innings). New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner is in second position with 14 wickets. South Africa’s Marco Jansen is in third position with 13 wickets. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi is also at 3rd with 13 wickets, followed by South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee with 12 wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.