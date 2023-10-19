Home

Sports

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 16: Unbeaten Kiwis Maintain Top Spot

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 16: Unbeaten Kiwis Maintain Top Spot

With this victory, the 2019 ODI World Cup Runners have maintained their hold at the top of the league standings in match day 4.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 16: Unbeaten Kiwis Maintain Top Spot. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: New Zealand were simply unstoppable on Wednesday as the Kiwis trounced Afghanistan by a a massive 149 runs to record their fourth consecutive win of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Chepauk in Chennai.

Trending Now

With this victory, the 2019 ODI World Cup Runners have maintained their hold at the top of the league standings in match day 4. Apart from New Zealand, only India are the second team to be unbeaten in the ongoing tournament. The Men in Blue are placed second followed by South Africa in third and Pakistan in 4th position.

You may like to read

Record 5-time champions, Australia are presently placed at 7th position with only one win under their belt in 3 matches. Apart from the Aussies, defending Champions, England are just outside the semis spot, presently placed 5th in the standings.

New Zealand tops the points table with four wins in row.#WorldCup2023 #NZvAFG pic.twitter.com/HMH49QZypH — Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@Rnawaz31888) October 18, 2023

Devon Conway is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament. The Kiwi batter has scored a total of 249 runs in 4 innings with an average of 83. Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is in second position with 248 runs. South Africa’s Quinton de Kock is in third with 229 runs, while India’s Rohit Sharma and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra occupy the 4th and 5th position with 217 and 215 runs respectively.

New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner is leading the top wicket-takers list with an economy of 4.40 (11 in 4 innings). Another Kiwi also occupies the second spot as well. Matt Henry has 10 wickets to his name so far. India’s Jasprit Bumrah is in third position with 8 wickets. Pakistan’s Hasan Ali, Sri Lanka’s Dilshan Madushanka, South Africa’ s Kagiso Rabada and Netherlands’ Bas de Leede all occupy the 4th position with 7 wickets each.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES