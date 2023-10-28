Home

One of the favourites of the tournament, Pakistan are on the brink of elimination with two wins under their belt in 6 matches.

ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table After Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 27: South Africa Replace India At Top, PAK On Brink Of Exit. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: South Africa pulled off a thriller on Friday as the Proteas edged Pakistan by a wicket to record their fifth win of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the Chepauk in Chennai.

With this victory, the Africans have attained the 1st spot in the league standings after 6 matches. Unbeaten India are placed 2nd with a game in hand, followed by New Zealand and Australia.

One of the favourites of the tournament, Pakistan are on the brink of elimination with two wins under their belt in 6 matches. Apart from the Men in Green, defending Champions, England are languishing at the bottom, presently placed 9th in the standings.

ICC WORLD CUP 2023, POINTS TABLE AFTER MATCH 27

2023 World Cup Points Table. What a tournament so far! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wIY6jzakYB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2023

Quinton de Kock is currently the highest run-getter of the tournament. The Proteas gloveman has scored a total of 431 runs in 6 innings with an average of 71.83. South Africa’s Aiden Markram is in second position with 356 runs. India’s Virat Kohli occupies third position with 354 runs. Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan is at 4th with 333 runs. Australia’s David Warner is in fifth with 332 runs.

Australia’s Adam Zampa is leading the top wicket-takers list with an economy of 5.92 (13 in 5 innings). South Africa’s Marco Jansen is in second position with also 13 wickets. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi is at 3rd with again 13 wickets, followed by South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee with 12 wickets. New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner occupies the fifth spot with 12 wickets to his name so far in 5 matches.

