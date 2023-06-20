Home

Sports

BCCI Official SLAMS PCB For Delay in Release of Schedule

BCCI Official SLAMS PCB For Delay in Release of Schedule

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: A senior BCCI official blamed PCB for the delay and labelled them as 'insecure'.

'Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to Virat Kohli And Babar Azam'; Reckons EX Pak Bowler

Dubai: The 2023 World Cup schedule was expected to be out after the World Test Championship final in London. A little over a week has passed since the completion of the WTC final and the WC schedule is yet to be made official. The delay is taking place because Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is having issues with the venues. A senior BCCI official blamed PCB for the delay and labelled them as ‘insecure’.

“PCB can say whatever they like. But the fact is that PCB is responsible for the delay in announcing the schedule. First, Pakistan were not ready to play in Ahmedabad, now they are not ready to play in Chennai. They are always insecure,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

You may like to read

As per the draft presented by the BCCI to the ICC, India is set to host Pakistan at Ahmedabad on October 15. The PCB is citing security reasons for not willing to play at Ahmedabad. It was then reported that BCCI has goven PCB the option to play India at Chennai. However, upon receiving the draft schedule, PCB has now requested the BCCI to change their venue from Chennai for their match against Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has made it clear on Friday that the Men in Green’s participation in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup depends upon Pakistan government’s approval.

“We have written to the ICC that we can’t give approval or disapproval to this (World Cup schedule),” Sethi said in a press conference.

Sethi told that their participation depends upon two conditions. First, the decision by the government, whether they will go or not and secondly, at what place they will go. India’s high voltage clash with Pakistan is expected to be held in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Reports suggest that Pakistan are not willingly to play the match in the North Indian city.

“It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play. There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad. When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions”, he further added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.