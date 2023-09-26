Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Leave Out Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka To Lead

Sri Lanka Cricket will keep a close tab on Wanindu Hasaranga's recovery and include the leggie as a replacement player in the ICC World Cup 2023 squad in declared fit in coming days.

Wanindu Hasaranga's inclusion in ICC World Cup 2023 is subject to his fitness. (Image: ICC)

Colombo: Sri Lanka have left out top all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga from their 15-member ICC World Cup 2023 squad that was announced on Tuesday. Hasaranga had suffered an injury during the Lanka Premier League earlier this year and had also missed the Asia Cup 2023 due to the same. However, the leg-spinner will be closely monitored by Sri Lanka Cricket over the next few days and if declared fit, he will be added as a replacement player for the tournament.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the side, quashing all the rumours of the all-rounder stepping down from captaincy as they were humiliated by India in the Asia Cup 2023 final a few days ago. In the final, that was played in Colombo, Sri Lanka were bundled out for just 50 runs.

“Wanindu Hasaranga has not been included in the 15-member squad as the player is still in the process of recovering from an injury. His recovery will be monitored, and if he is declared fit to play, he will be considered as a replacement in the event of an injury to a squad member during the tournament,” SLC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chamika Karunaratne has been kept as a travelling reserve. Sri Lanka will touch down in India on Tuesday evening. Sri Lanka start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against South Africa on October 7.

Sri Lanka Squad For ICC World Cup 2023: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (VC), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Travelling Reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

