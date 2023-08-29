Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket Sales For India’s Warm-Up Games To Go Live On August 30 – Check Details

India will play two warm-up games in the ICC World Cup 2023 against England (September 30) and the Netherlands (October 3) in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

India will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8.

New Delhi: The tickets for India’s ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will go on sale from Wednesday (August 30). Rohit Sharma’s men will play defending champions England on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India will play the other warm-up game against the Netherlands on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. England will play New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Fans can buy India’s warm-up matches tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The sale of tickets will start at 8 PM IST. The ICC World Cup will be played across 10 venues. Meanwhile, India have their group stage matches in nine stadiums.

Tickets for 44 non-India warm-up and tournament matches across 10 world-class venues in 10 host cities went on sale last week and are available to buy via https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Meanwhile, the remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches as per venues will go on sale on the following dates at 8 PM IST.

August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September: 3 India match at Ahmedabad

September 15: Semi-Finals and Final

India, who haven’t won an ICC trophy for the past 10 years, will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Match Schedule

SL No. World Cup Matches Match Date Time Stadium/ Venue 1 ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND Thursday 05 Oct 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 2 PAKISTAN vs NETHERLANDS Friday 06 Oct 14:00 IST Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 3 BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN Saturday 07 Oct 10:30 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 4 SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA Saturday 07 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 5 INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Sunday 08 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 6 NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDS Monday 09 Oct 14:00 IST Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 7 ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH Tuesday 10 Oct 14:00 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 8 INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Wednesday 11 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 9 PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA Thursday 10 Oct 14:00 IST Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 10 AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA Friday 12 Oct 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 11 NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH Saturday 13 Oct 10:30 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 12 ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN Saturday 15 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 13 INDIA vs PAKISTAN Sunday 14 Oct 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14 AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA Monday 16 Oct 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 15 SOUTH AFRICA vs NETHERLANDS Tuesday 17 Oct 14:00 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 16 NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN Wednesday 18 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 17 INDIA vs BANGLADESH Thursday 19 Oct 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 18 AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN Friday 20 Oct 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 19 NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA Saturday 21 Oct 10:30 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 20 ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Saturday 21 Oct 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 21 INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND Sunday 22 Oct 14:00 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 22 PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN Monday 23 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 23 SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH Tuesday 24 Oct 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 24 AUSTRALIA vs NETHERLANDS Wednesday 25 Oct 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 25 ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA Thursday 26 Oct 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 26 PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA Friday 27 Oct 14:00 IST Chidambaram, Chennai 27 AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND Saturday 28 Oct 10:30 IST Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 28 NETHERLANDS vs BANGLADESH Saturday 28 Oct 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 29 INDIA vs ENGLAND Sunday 29 Oct 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 30 AFGHANISTAN vs SRI LANKA Monday 30 Oct 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 31 PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH Tuesday 31 Oct 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 32 NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Wednesday 01 Nov 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 33 INDIA vs SRI LANKA Thursday 02 Nov 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 34 NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTAN Friday 03 Nov 14:00 IST Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 35 NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN Saturday 04 Nov 10:30 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 36 ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA Saturday 04 Nov 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 37 INDIA vs BANGLADESH Sunday 05 Nov 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 38 BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKA Monday 06 Nov 14:00 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 39 AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN Tuesday 07 Nov 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 40 ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS Wednesday 08 Nov 14:00 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 41 NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA Thursday 09 Nov 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 42 SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN Friday 10 Nov 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 43 INDIA vs NETHERLANDS Saturday 12 Nov 14:00 IST M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 44 AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH Sunday 11 Nov 10:30 IST Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 45 ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN Sunday 11 Nov 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 46 1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACE Wednesday 15 Nov 14:00 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 47 2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACE Thursday 16 Nov 14:00 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata 48 WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1 vs WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2 Sunday 19 Nov 14:00 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

