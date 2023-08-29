Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket Sales For India’s Warm-Up Games To Go Live On August 30 – Check Details
India will play two warm-up games in the ICC World Cup 2023 against England (September 30) and the Netherlands (October 3) in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.
New Delhi: The tickets for India’s ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will go on sale from Wednesday (August 30). Rohit Sharma’s men will play defending champions England on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India will play the other warm-up game against the Netherlands on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. England will play New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.
Fans can buy India’s warm-up matches tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The sale of tickets will start at 8 PM IST. The ICC World Cup will be played across 10 venues. Meanwhile, India have their group stage matches in nine stadiums.
Tickets for 44 non-India warm-up and tournament matches across 10 world-class venues in 10 host cities went on sale last week and are available to buy via https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Meanwhile, the remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches as per venues will go on sale on the following dates at 8 PM IST.
- August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
- September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
- September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
- September: 3 India match at Ahmedabad
- September 15: Semi-Finals and Final
India, who haven’t won an ICC trophy for the past 10 years, will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is on October 14 in Ahmedabad.
ICC World Cup 2023 Full Match Schedule
|SL No.
|World Cup Matches
|Match Date
|Time
|Stadium/ Venue
|1
|ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND
|Thursday 05 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2
|PAKISTAN vs NETHERLANDS
|Friday 06 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|3
|BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN
|Saturday 07 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|4
|SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKA
|Saturday 07 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|5
|INDIA vs AUSTRALIA
|Sunday 08 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|6
|NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDS
|Monday 09 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|7
|ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH
|Tuesday 10 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|8
|INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wednesday 11 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|9
|PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKA
|Thursday 10 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|10
|AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Friday 12 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|11
|NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH
|Saturday 13 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|12
|ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Saturday 15 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|13
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|Sunday 14 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14
|AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKA
|Monday 16 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|15
|SOUTH AFRICA vs NETHERLANDS
|Tuesday 17 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|16
|NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wednesday 18 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|17
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Thursday 19 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|18
|AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN
|Friday 20 Oct
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|19
|NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKA
|Saturday 21 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|20
|ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Saturday 21 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|21
|INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Sunday 22 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|22
|PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN
|Monday 23 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|23
|SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH
|Tuesday 24 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|24
|AUSTRALIA vs NETHERLANDS
|Wednesday 25 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|25
|ENGLAND vs SRI LANKA
|Thursday 26 Oct
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|26
|PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Friday 27 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|27
|AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Saturday 28 Oct
|10:30 IST
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|28
|NETHERLANDS vs BANGLADESH
|Saturday 28 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|29
|INDIA vs ENGLAND
|Sunday 29 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|30
|AFGHANISTAN vs SRI LANKA
|Monday 30 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|31
|PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH
|Tuesday 31 Oct
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|32
|NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Wednesday 01 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|33
|INDIA vs SRI LANKA
|Thursday 02 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|34
|NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTAN
|Friday 03 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|35
|NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN
|Saturday 04 Nov
|10:30 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|36
|ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA
|Saturday 04 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|37
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Sunday 05 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|38
|BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKA
|Monday 06 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|39
|AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Tuesday 07 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|40
|ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDS
|Wednesday 08 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|41
|NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKA
|Thursday 09 Nov
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|42
|SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Friday 10 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|43
|INDIA vs NETHERLANDS
|Saturday 12 Nov
|14:00 IST
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|44
|AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH
|Sunday 11 Nov
|10:30 IST
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|45
|ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN
|Sunday 11 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|46
|1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACE
|Wednesday 15 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|47
|2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACE
|Thursday 16 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|48
|WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1 vs WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2
|Sunday 19 Nov
|14:00 IST
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
