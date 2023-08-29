Top Recommended Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket Sales For India’s Warm-Up Games To Go Live On August 30 – Check Details

India will play two warm-up games in the ICC World Cup 2023 against England (September 30) and the Netherlands (October 3) in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

Updated: August 29, 2023 8:36 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

India will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8.

New Delhi: The tickets for India’s ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will go on sale from Wednesday (August 30). Rohit Sharma’s men will play defending champions England on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India will play the other warm-up game against the Netherlands on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. England will play New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Fans can buy India’s warm-up matches tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The sale of tickets will start at 8 PM IST. The ICC World Cup will be played across 10 venues. Meanwhile, India have their group stage matches in nine stadiums.

Tickets for 44 non-India warm-up and tournament matches across 10 world-class venues in 10 host cities went on sale last week and are available to buy via https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Meanwhile, the remaining ICC World Cup 2023 matches as per venues will go on sale on the following dates at 8 PM IST.

  • August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
  • September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai
  • September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
  • September: 3 India match at Ahmedabad
  • September 15: Semi-Finals and Final

India, who haven’t won an ICC trophy for the past 10 years, will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Match Schedule

SL No.World Cup MatchesMatch DateTimeStadium/ Venue
1ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALANDThursday 05 Oct14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
2PAKISTAN vs NETHERLANDSFriday 06 Oct14:00 ISTRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
3BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTANSaturday 07 Oct10:30 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
4SOUTH AFRICA vs SRI LANKASaturday 07 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
5INDIA vs AUSTRALIASunday 08 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
6NEW ZEALAND vs NETHERLANDSMonday 09 Oct14:00 ISTRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
7ENGLAND vs BANGLADESHTuesday 10 Oct14:00 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
8INDIA vs AFGHANISTANWednesday 11 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
9PAKISTAN vs SRI LANKAThursday 10 Oct14:00 ISTRajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
10AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICAFriday 12 Oct14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
11NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESHSaturday 13 Oct10:30 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
12ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTANSaturday 15 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
13INDIA vs PAKISTANSunday 14 Oct14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
14AUSTRALIA vs SRI LANKAMonday 16 Oct14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
15SOUTH AFRICA vs NETHERLANDSTuesday 17 Oct14:00 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
16NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTANWednesday 18 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
17INDIA vs BANGLADESHThursday 19 Oct14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
18AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTANFriday 20 Oct14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
19NETHERLANDS vs SRI LANKASaturday 21 Oct10:30 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
20ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICASaturday 21 Oct14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
21INDIA vs NEW ZEALANDSunday 22 Oct14:00 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
22PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTANMonday 23 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
23SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESHTuesday 24 Oct14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
24AUSTRALIA vs NETHERLANDSWednesday 25 Oct14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
25ENGLAND vs SRI LANKAThursday 26 Oct14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
26PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICAFriday 27 Oct14:00 ISTChidambaram, Chennai
27AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALANDSaturday 28 Oct10:30 ISTHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
28NETHERLANDS vs BANGLADESHSaturday 28 Oct14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
29INDIA vs ENGLANDSunday 29 Oct14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
30AFGHANISTAN vs SRI LANKAMonday 30 Oct14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
31PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESHTuesday 31 Oct14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
32NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICAWednesday 01 Nov14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
33INDIA vs SRI LANKAThursday 02 Nov14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
34NETHERLANDS vs AFGHANISTANFriday 03 Nov14:00 ISTBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
35NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTANSaturday 04 Nov10:30 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
36ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIASaturday 04 Nov14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
37INDIA vs BANGLADESHSunday 05 Nov14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
38BANGLADESH vs SRI LANKAMonday 06 Nov14:00 ISTArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
39AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTANTuesday 07 Nov14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
40ENGLAND vs NETHERLANDSWednesday 08 Nov14:00 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
41NEW ZEALAND vs SRI LANKAThursday 09 Nov14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
42SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTANFriday 10 Nov14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
43INDIA vs NETHERLANDSSaturday 12 Nov14:00 ISTM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
44AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESHSunday 11 Nov10:30 ISTMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
45ENGLAND vs PAKISTANSunday 11 Nov14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
461ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACEWednesday 15 Nov14:00 ISTWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
472ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACEThursday 16 Nov14:00 ISTEden Gardens, Kolkata
48WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 1 vs WINNER OF SEMI-FINAL 2Sunday 19 Nov14:00 ISTNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

