ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket Sales For India’s Warm-Up Games To Go Live On August 31 – Check Details

India will play two warm-up games in the ICC World Cup 2023 against England (September 30) and the Netherlands (October 3) in Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram respectively.

India will begin their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on October 8.

New Delhi: The tickets for India’s ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will go on sale from Wednesday (August 30). Rohit Sharma’s men will play defending champions England on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. India will play the other warm-up game against the Netherlands on October 3 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. England will play New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Fans can buy India’s warm-up matches tickets at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com.

