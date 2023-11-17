Home

ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Spotted Wearing Whoop Fitness Band During IND vs NZ Semi-Final- All You Need To Know

Virat Kohli with the whoop band. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is a big time fitness freak, this is something we are all aware of and the former India captain always keeps his physique in check no matter what. This is the reason why he is one of the best batsman in the world and currently the highest run-getter of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. During the India-New Zealand semi-final match, the 35-year old was spotted wearing a skinless band, which has grabbed all the attention and it kept the fans wandering about the use of the band.

Well, it is a gadget to monitor the performance of an individual. It goes by the name of Whoop band and it keeps a record of recovery tracking, sleep monitoring, heart-rate, body temperature and much more. The strap of the band has multiple sensors to monitor the wearer’s body and it requires a linking to an app to function smoothly.

This particular device is presently available in only 40 countries and it is yet to be launched in India. It is a product of Will Ahmed’s US-based tech firm. The company provides annual subscription as well. The current annual subscription costs 239 USD which is 19,800 INR. The two-year plan amounts to 399 USD, which is roughly around 33,200 INR.

Coming to the World Cup, Kohli has been in red hot form through out the tournament and scored a record-breaking 50th ODI ton against the Kiwis in the semis to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons. India went onto win the match by 70 runs.

The final will be played against Australia on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

