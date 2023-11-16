Home

Sports

ICC World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan Reflects On Emotional Aspect Of Virat Kohli Beating Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In IND vs NZ Semi-Final Match

ICC World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan Reflects On Emotional Aspect Of Virat Kohli Beating Sachin Tendulkar’s Record In IND vs NZ Semi-Final Match

The 45-year old Khan talked about the years of hard work, determination and sacrifices made by Kohli. He also explained about the significance of the 35-year old's record breaking century as well.

Zaheer Khan (left). Virat Kohli celebrates his 50th ODI ton against New Zealand on Wednesday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Zaheer Khan, 2011 World Cup winner for India and one of the Men in Blue’s greatest ever pacer has reflected on Virat Kohli’s emotional moment when he beat Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most ODI hundreds against New Zealand on Wednesday in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Mumbai.

Trending Now

The former India skipper, Kohli now holds the record of most ODI hundreds at 50. The great Sachin Tendulkar scored 49. With this century, Virat has taken his international century count to 80. Sachin still has the most number of hundreds at 100.

You may like to read

The 45-year old Khan talked about the years of hard work, determination and sacrifices made by Kohli. He also explained about the significance of the 35-year old’s record breaking century as well.

“Big achievement. Lots of years and years of hard work, determination, sacrifices. You name it, you know, you play the game for this. Virat has been doing a phenomenal job of it, making a habit of getting hundreds. Sachin was there in the stands, so it was emotional moment for both of them, and both of them acknowledging each other is something which you want to see and the Indian holding the record strongly. So you have two guys there right now to give each other company,” he said.

In the semi-final, India riding on Kohli and Shreyas Iyer’s hundred, put up a mammoth total of 397. In the run-chase, New Zealand tried their bit but fell short by 70 runs as the Kiwis were bundled out for 327 runs. Daryl Mitchell managed to score a century but his effort went in vain as he failed to take his side over the finishing line.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.