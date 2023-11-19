Home

Sports

‘Triumph Or Defeat, Love You, Always’: Politicians Unite In Lauding Team India’s WC journey After Heartbreaking Loss in Finals

‘Triumph Or Defeat, Love You, Always’: Politicians Unite In Lauding Team India’s WC journey After Heartbreaking Loss in Finals

Politicians found common ground in lauding the Rohit Sharma-led side's exceptional World Cup campaign and stated the whole nation loves Team India whether they win or lose.

(R) Jasprit Bumrah tries to console Mohammed Siraj after losing the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final match against Australia by 6 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

ICC World Cup Final 2023: Leaders from either end of the political spectrum congratulated Team India for their extraordinary World Cup cup campaign which ultimately culminated in the disappointing loss in the tournament final on Sunday, courtesy of a stellar all-round performance by Australia.

Trending Now

While undoubtedly a disappointing result for Indian cricket fans, politicians found common ground in lauding the Rohit Sharma-led side’s exceptional World Cup campaign and stated the whole nation loves the team whether they win or lose.

You may like to read

‘Stand with you today and always’

In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Team India for their “commendable performance” which brought immense pride to the nation. PM Modi said the country stands with Team India, “today and always”.

“Dear Team India, your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation,” PM Modi said in a post on X after India lost to Australia by 6 wickets.

“We stand with you today and always,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi, who witnessed the last hour of the match alongside Australia’s Deputy PM Richard Marles, also congratulated the Australian team for their “splendid triumph”.

“Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today,” PM Modi said in another post.

‘Love you either way’

In a similar tone, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showered praises on the Men in Blue for their stellar World Cup performance, saying that “Win or lose – we love you either way”.

“Team INDIA, you played solidly well through the tournament! Win or lose – we love you either way and we will win the next one. Congratulations to Australia for a well deserved World Cup victory,” the Gandhi scion said in a post on X.

Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Team India for delivering memorable performances in the World Cup and expressed confidence that the national side will “emerge even stronger”.

“Our team played exceptionally well throughout the World Cup and delivered memorable performances. True sportsmanship involves emerging stronger from both triumphs and setbacks. I firmly believe that you will emerge even stronger,” said the Home Minister.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said even though the “defeat stings”, the Indian team showed grit and fought valiantly till the very end.

“Defeat stings, but our team’s resilience shines brighter than any scoreboard,” Thakur said.

“Today, at the World Cup, we fought valiantly till the last ball, showcasing grit, skill, and unwavering determination. Though the victory eluded us this time, our players battled with hearts of lions, proving that true champions rise, no matter the outcome. We stand tall, proud of our team’s spirit and sportsmanship,” he said.

‘India won hearts’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the team for their exemplary talent and sportsman spirit and said that “India won hearts” with the way they played throughout the tournament.

“Your talent and sportsman’s spirit was visible in the game. Every single Indian is proud of your remarkable performance throughout the World Cup. We will always cheer for you and cherish your accomplishments,” Kharge said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also hailed Team India’s exceptional world cup journey, adding that the team made the nation proud.

“India may have missed the trophy, but their journey in the World Cup was nothing short of exceptional. They fought hard, played outstanding cricket, and showcased brilliance in every game. Kudos to our boys for making the nation proud throughout the tournament,” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief said.

‘In triumph and defeat’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar thanked the Indian Team for making a “billion hearts beat with joy” during their run to the World Cup finals and the nation stands with the team in both triumph and defeat.

“Team India have made billion hearts beat with joy with your run to the finals. Country stands with you in both triumph and defeat,” the veteran leader said.

In a similar vein, Union Minister Smriti Irani praised the resilience and perseverance of the Indian team during their World Cup journey.

“Team India’s journey in the 2023 ICC World Cup was nothing short of extraordinary!. Their perseverance, resilience, and teamwork made every match a thrilling spectacle. You’ve won our hearts, champs,” Irani said.

Australia defeated India by six wickets in the finals on Sunday to win the ICC ODI World Cup for the sixth time.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.