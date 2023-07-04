Home

ICC World Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch Ireland Vs Nepal

Both Ireland and Nepal will look to end the tournament on a positive note and finish seventh on the ICC World Cup Qualifier points table.

The Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Harare's Takashinga Sports Club.

Ireland will take on Nepal in the seventh place play-off Match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on July 4. Unfortunately, both teams have had a disappointing run in the tournament and have been eliminated from the World Cup race. In their last match against the USA, Ireland were good and secured a win by six wickets. Paul Stirling stood out with an exceptional innings, scoring 58 runs from 45 balls, while Andy Balbirnie contributed 45 runs from 58 balls. The bowlers, including Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, and Craig Young, chipped in with 2 wickets each.

On the other hand, Nepal too won their last match against the United Arab Emirates by clinching the match by three wickets. Karan KC and Sandeep Lamichhane starred with the ball and picked up three wickets each.

Both these sides would want to end their campaign on a positive note and look rather equally matched on paper. This makes the upcoming match an exciting prospect.

Ahead of the Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The Ireland Vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Tuesday, July 4.

At What Time Does The Ireland Vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Harare) and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The Ireland Vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

Where Can You Watch The Ireland Vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 On TV In India?

The Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch Ireland Vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Online In India?

One can watch Ireland vs Nepal ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps.

Ireland vs Nepal Full Squads:

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Peter Moor (wk), Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White.

Nepal Squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud, Kishore Mahato.

