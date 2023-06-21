Home

ICC World Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch Oman vs UAE

Oman and the United Arab Emirates will clash at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. Oman will be upbeat after their win over Ireland.

The game will take place in Bulawayo.

The highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup is just three months away, with India hosting the prestigious tournament. Before the main event, cricket fans are currently engrossed in the ICC CWC Qualifier 2023. The eighth match of this qualifier will feature an exciting Group B clash between Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) scheduled for Wednesday, June 21. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host this match on June 21. UAE had a tough start to the tournament, suffering a crushing defeat against Sri Lanka where they lost by a massive margin of 175 runs. In contrast, Oman showcased their skills and determination in their first game by securing a brilliant victory over Ireland, boosting their confidence levels.

Ahead of the Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Wednesday, June 21.

At What Time Does The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

Where Can You Watch The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 On TV In India?

The Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Online In India?

One can watch Oman vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps.

Squads:

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Rafiullah.

UAE: Mohammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Ethan D’Souza, Ali Naseer,Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Rohan Mustafa, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

