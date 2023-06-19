Home

ICC World Cup Qualifier: When And Where To Watch SL Vs UAE

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will take on the UAE in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Monday, June 19. The match can be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode apps.

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates World Cup qualifier match will be played on Monday, June 19. (Credits: icc-cricket.com)

Sri Lanka, the former World Cup champions, will commence their journey in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 with a clash against United Arab Emirates (UAE). The match will take place on Monday, June 19, at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Currently ranked ninth in the ICC ODI chart, Sri Lanka is considered a strong contender to secure a World Cup spot by winning the Qualifiers. In contrast, UAE, ranked 19th, faces a challenging task in their opening game against the formidable Dasun Shanaka-led side.

Their previous encounter in the 2008 Asia Cup resulted in a resounding 142-run defeat for UAE. Having won their last two ODIs against UAE by a margin of over 100 runs, Sri Lanka aims for a similar outcome on Monday.

For viewers in India, here are the important details regarding the live streaming of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023:

When is the Sri Lanka vs UAE ODI match?

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates World Cup qualifier match will be played on Monday, June 19.

At what time does the SL vs UAE match begin?

Sri Lanka vs UAE World Cup qualifier match number 3 will start at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST.

Where is the SL vs UAE ODI match being played?

Sri Lanka vs UAEWorld Cup qualifier match number 3 will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Where can you watch the SL vs UAE ODI match on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs UAE World Cup qualifier match number 3 can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch the SL vs UAE ODI match online in India?

One can watch the Sri Lanka vs UAE World Cup qualifier match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah.

