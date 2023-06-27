Home

Sri Lanka vs Scotland: When and where to watch, live streaming

Sri Lanka take on Scotland while Ireland will lock horns with UAE in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023.

The 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 will be between Sri Lanka and Scotland at the Queens Sports Club, Going into this match, Sri Lanka holds the leading position in Group B with three victories, while Scotland follows closely in second place.

In their most recent encounter against Ireland, Sri Lanka powered on to 325 runs and then Ireland were bowled out for 192 runs.

The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, on the other hand, will host Match 20 featuring Ireland and UAE. Unfortunately, Ireland have been shoddy the whole tournament and hence, have failed to secure a spot in the 2023 World Cup.

Similarly, UAE too have not delivered all tournament and are currently sitting at the bottom of the Group B points table, they possess a negative net run rate of -2.071.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka vs Scotland and Ireland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier, here is everything you need to know.

When Is The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Tuesday, June 27.

At What Time Does The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Where Can You Watch The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 On TV In India?

The Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture can be viewed on the Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where Can You Watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Online In India?

One can watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland ICC World Cup Qualifier ODI match online on the FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar apps

When Is The Ireland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier Match?

The Ireland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier will be played on Tuesday, June 27.

At What Time Does The Ireland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Start?

The Ireland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST.

Where Is The Ireland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Match Being Played?

The Ireland vs UAE ICC World Cup Qualifier match will be played at Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo

Squads:

Scotland Squad: Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Tomas Mackintosh, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis, Chris Greaves, Christopher McBride, Mark Watt, Hamza Tahir, , Alasdair Evans, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Sri Lanka Full Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc & wk), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Peter Moor (wk), Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White.

UAE Full Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Ethan D’Souza, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Jawadullah, Aayan Afzal Khan, Asif Khan, Matiullah Khan, Zahoor Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Fahad Nawaz, Rameez Shahzad, Junaid Siddique, Lovepreet Singh, Aryansh Sharma, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Ansh Tandon

