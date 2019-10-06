Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul coupled with Ravindra Jadeja’s four-fer helped India seal a dominating 203-run win against South Africa in the first Test at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Defending a 395-run target that came on the back of Rohit Sharma’s second century of the match, the tourists were dismissed for 191 with Shami returning with figures of 5/35 in 10.5 overs, while Jadeja, who was running with his over, conceded 87 runs in his 25 overs.

The win in Vizag helped India bag 40 points to extend their lead at the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2019 table. This was India’s third Test under the new championship and the Virat Kohli-led side have maintained a 100 per cent record.

With the loss, the Proteas, playing their first match, are sitting on the sixth spot, ahead of the Windies. Sri Lanka and New Zealand are ahead of Ashes rivals – Australia and England – with 60 points each after their two-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 3 3 0 0 160 2 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 60 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 60 4 Australia 5 2 2 1 56 5 England 5 2 2 1 56 6 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 7 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 8 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 9 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0

Teams win points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-match Test series. England and Australia won 48 points for winning two Tests each and eight each for the second Test since a draw gives one-third of the points in a match.

Meanwhile, India will face South Africa in the second Test on October 10 (Thursday) at Pune while Ranchi will host the third and final match which gets underway on October 19 (Saturday).

The ICC World Test Championship was introduced to market the longest format of the game. Nine teams feature in the championship matches which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the other teams in the championship.

The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final which will be played in England in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.