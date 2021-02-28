With a sensation 10-wicket win over England in the day-night third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad – India knocked England out of contention from the ICC World Test Championship final in June. The win also propelled India to the top of World Test Championship standings. Courtesy the win, Kohli’s men have further strengthened their grip in the World Test Championship points table with a better percentage of 71 and 490 points in 16 matches. Also Read - Asia Cup Will be Postponed Until 2023 if India Qualify for World Test Championship Final: Ehsan Mani

Meanwhile, England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship after losing the third Test in Ahmedabad. Joe Root and Co. needed to win the four-match series 3-1 versus India to play the June 18-22 final. New Zealand are assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points. Also Read - ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma Attains Career-Best 6th Position in Batsmen's List; Ravichandran Ashwin Climbs to 3rd in Bowlers' Tally

What India Need to do to Qualify for ICC WTC Final?

India now have to either win or draw the fourth and final Test against England, starting March 4 in Ahmedabad to claim the right to take on New Zealand at the historic Lord’s cricket ground. The BlackCaps have already qualified and are placed second in the latest list. Also Read - MS Dhoni Offers Prayers at Dewri Temple in Ranchi Ahead of IPL 2021, Fans Gather in Numbers to Catch Glimpse of CSK Captain | SEE PICS

If India lose the final Test then Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points, will sneak in to make the final.

Meanwhile, England have dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points

Before the thumping win at Motera inside two days, India were second in the WTC points table.

IND vs ENG 4th Test News

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was released from the Test squad ahead of the fourth Test against England which begins in the Narendra Modi Stadium on Ahmedabad on March 4.

Bumrah requested the BCCI to be released on personal grounds and the board obliged.

“Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test,” said BCCI in a release.