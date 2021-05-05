Taking the travel restrictions into account during the pandemic, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side is expected to prepone their travel to the UK for the ICC World Test Championship final versus New Zealand. The summit clash is scheduled to take place in Southampton starting June 18. Also Read - ICC Test Rankings - Virat Kohli Retains Fifth Place, Rishabh Pant Breaks Into Top 10

As per a report on Sports Tak, with the IPL suspended – the Indian players would leave for the UK as early as the last week of May, instead of the first week of June. Also Read - BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal Rubbishes Reports Claiming Shifting of IPL 2021 to Mumbai Amid Covid-19 Crisis

The same report claims that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the UK government in this regard. In the wake of the Covid-19 surge, the UK government put India on a travel ‘red list’ – which means banning the entry of Indian nationals – from April 23. Also Read - Shocking! Ambulance Stopped During Covid-19 Times to Allow IPL Convoy, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

It is believed that the BCCI may be asked to send a list of players and support staff who would be travelling to the UK.

(More to follow)