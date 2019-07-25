The Ashes, which begins from August 1, is all set to mark the begining of ICC’s new child, the World Test Championship. As T20 cricket shaped out to become the most lucrative form of cricket, many speculated a gradual extinction of cricket’s oldest format, the Test cricket. ICC was not alienated as they felt the heat and realized the need to find a way which will save the all-whites amidst the glitz and glamours of coloured vicissitudes.

Aa a measure to revive the oldest form of the game, a World Cup-like format was thought of introducing in test cricket. The idea seemed viable as the multi-nation tournaments have always been the crowd-pullers and fetched the highest numbers of the game. Thus, emerged the ICC World Test Championship which will run from August 2019 to June 2021. It will see nine top-ranked teams ply their trades against each other in a bid to be crowned the best Test side in the world.

It will not be a stand-alone tournament but from August 1 any test match between the nine top-ranked teams will be a part of the championship. It is, thus, all set to bring more context in bilateral Test cricket and present the teams greater cause to fight for.

India will begin their campaign in the championship with the West Indies series. They will play their first match on August 22, 2019, and will end their journey in the championship in March 2021 2021 with a home series against England.

Here’s the complete schedule of the Indian cricket team in the ICC World Test Championship

(Away, 2 Tests)West Indies vs India: August-September 2019

(Home, 3 Tests) India vs South Africa: October 2019

(Home, 2 Tests) India vs Bangladesh: November 2019

(Away, 2 Tests) New Zealand vs India: February-March 2020

(Away, 4 Tests) Australia vs India: November 2020-January 2021

(Home, 5 Tests) India vs England: January-March 2021

Likewise, the other teams will also play six-series on a home and away basis. At the end of it all, the top two teams will play each other in the final in England to decide the champion. The venue and date of the final have not yet been decided, but it is expected to be sometime in August 2021.