Virat Kohli’s India will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in a bio-secure bubble at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, the game’s governing body ICC confirmed on Wednesday. Initially, the final was supposed to be held at the iconic Lord’s but the current COVID-19 scenario made ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board take stock of the situation and rethink of their decision. Southampton’s state-of-art facilities and five-star arrangements also influenced ECB and ICC to create a secure bio-bubble for the two teams. Also Read - India vs England: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Will Play Important Role in T20 World Cup, His Workload Management Important, Says VVS Laxman

“In selecting the Hampshire Bowl, the ICC drew on ECB’s experience of delivering a full summer of bio-safe international cricket in 2020,” ICC said in a statement. Also Read - ICC CEO Manu Sawhney May Resign Before End of Term After Being Accused of 'Abrasive Behaviour'

“The venue provides world-class playing and training facilities, giving both teams the best possible environment in which to prepare.” Also Read - India vs England T20I Series: Spinner Varun Chakravarthy Fails Yo-Yo Test

The decision to change the venue also ensured that the World Test Championship final could be staged safely with the potential impact of COVID-19 minimised for all involved.

The governing body added “should the UK government’s phased easing of COVID-19 lockdown measures proceed as planned, it is anticipated that a limited number of fans will be allowed into the Hampshire Bowl to watch the final.”

New Zealand were the first team to qualify for the final and they were joined by India following their 3-1 series win over England which concluded on Saturday.

“The ICC World Test Championship final is the pinnacle event in the Test calendar and is intended to be a week-long celebration of the oldest form of the game,” Geoff Allardice, ICC General Manager, Cricket said.

“We are confident that in selecting the Hampshire Bowl, we have given ourselves the best possible chance to successfully deliver the final whilst keeping everyone involved safe and healthy and giving fans the opportunity to watch the two best Test teams in the world go head-to-head for the right to call themselves the ICC World Test Champions.”

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said: “We are delighted that the ICC has chosen to host the inaugural World Test Championship Final at The Hampshire Bowl.

“As the world’s first fully bio-secure cricket venue, it has shown itself capable of delivering international matches to the highest of standards, even against the backdrop of a global pandemic.

“I am sure the finale of the ICC World Test Championship will be a wonderful occasion.