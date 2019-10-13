With their fourth straight win, India have reached 200 points in the ICC World Test Championship table as they continue to maintain the top spot in the standings. On Sunday, after enforcing the follow-on they bowled out South Africa for 189 to record a big innings win in the three-match series.

With that win, the world’s top-ranked India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, winning the Freedom Trophy.

India have now widened the gap with second-placed New Zealand to 140 points who, with a win and defeat from two matches, have 60 points followed by Sri Lanka who also have 60 points from two matches. Australia and England have played most matches – five- so far and currently occupy the fourth and fifth spot respectively.

South Africa and West Indies are yet to register a win after having each played two matches so far while Bangladesh and Pakistan are yet to make their championship debut.

India and South Africa will square off again for the third and final Test of the series in Ranchi beginning October 19 and the hosts will hope for a 3-0 clean sweep.

Here’s the updated points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 4 4 0 0 200 2 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 60 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 60 4 Australia 5 2 2 1 56 5 England 5 2 2 1 56 6 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 7 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 8 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 9 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0

How points are awarded?

No. of Matches in a series – 2: Win/Tie/Draw – 60/30/20

No. of Matches in a series – 3: Win/Tie/Draw – 40/20/13

No. of Matches in a series – 4: Win/Tie/Draw – 30/15/10

No. of Matches in a series – 5: Win/Tie/Draw – 24/12/8

With his win, India (11) surpassed Australia (10) to become the team with the most successive Test series wins at home. Australia had achieved the feat twice – 1994/95-2000/01 and 2004-2008/09.

Virat Kohli, leading in his 50th Test, also completed his 30th win as India captain. Only Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting are ahead of Kohli with 37 and 35 wins respectively after their first 50 Tests as captain.