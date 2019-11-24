India are yet to drop a point and added another 60 taking their tally to 360 points in the ICC World Test Championship points table following a crushing innings and 46-run win over Bangladesh in the Pink Ball Test – the second Test – at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

India had registered a 2-0 sweep in the West Indies and beat South Africa 3-0 in a home series before completing their third series win in the day-night Kolkata Test.

Each series is worth 120 points with the points distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia are on 116 points after winning the first match of their ongoing Test series against Pakistan. Australia and England had earlier settled for 56 points each from their five-match Ashes series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1. Pakistan are playing their first WTC series Down Under, while Bangladesh, West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.

With this win, Virat Kohli-led brigade has achieved a record 12th home series win in a row. India have also registered a fourth successive innings win becoming the first team to do so in the history of Test cricket.

Here is the update WTC points table after the Kolkata Test:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 7 7 0 0 360 2 Australia 6 3 2 1 116 3 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 60 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 60 5 England 5 2 2 1 56 6 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 7 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 8 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0 9 South Africa 3 0 3 0 0

How points are awarded?

No. of Matches in a series – 2: Win/Tie/Draw – 60/30/20

No. of Matches in a series – 3: Win/Tie/Draw – 40/20/13

No. of Matches in a series – 4: Win/Tie/Draw – 30/15/10

No. of Matches in a series – 5: Win/Tie/Draw – 24/12/8