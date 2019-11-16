India continued their dominating performance at home annihilating Bangladesh inside three days for a clinical innings and 130-run victory in the first Test on Saturday.

Having bowled Bangladesh out for 150 in the first innings, India, riding on one of the most hostile fast bowling displays in recent times, bundled out the opposition for 213 in the second dig after declaring their first innings on their overnight score of 493/6.

With the victory, their sixth on the trot, India have strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with 300 points in their kitty.

The thrashing also completed a hat-trick of innings wins for them, having beaten South Africa in the second and third Test in the previous series.

Indian pace bowlers led by Mohammed Shami (match haul of 7 wickets), Umesh Yadav (4 wickets overall) and Ishant Sharma (3 wickets) decimated the Bangladesh batting line-up that showed little stomach for a fight, save senior player Mushfiqur Rahim (64, 150 balls, 7×4), who delayed the inevitable.

Ravichandran Ashwin (match haul of 5 wickets) complemented the pacers, chipping in with wickets at regular intervals.

Both teams next face each other in the historic pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata that gets underway on November 21.

Here’s the update points table:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 6 6 0 0 300 2 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 60 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 60 4 Australia 5 2 2 1 56 5 England 5 5 5 1 56 6 West Indies 2 0 2 0 0 7 South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 8 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 0 9 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0

How points are awarded?

No. of Matches in a series – 2: Win/Tie/Draw – 60/30/20

No. of Matches in a series – 3: Win/Tie/Draw – 40/20/13

No. of Matches in a series – 4: Win/Tie/Draw – 30/15/10

No. of Matches in a series – 5: Win/Tie/Draw – 24/12/8