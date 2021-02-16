India have made a resounding comeback in the ongoing four-match Test series against England with a dominating performance that has seen them climbing up to the second spot in the ICC World Championship points table. Virat Kohli’s men were dominant throughout the contest, wrapping up the win inside four days and keep their hopes of making it to the world championship final alive and kicking after Tuesday’s result. Also Read - Ind vs Eng VIDEO Viral: Virat Kohli Loses Cool on Umpire After Controversial Call Gives Joe Root Life During 2nd Test

In the series opener, also played at the same venue, India were handed a royal thrashing by Joe Root’s men as they succumbed to a 227-run defeat. That drubbing had pushed them down to the fourth spot in the race for the final with England replacing their hosts at the top of the standings. Also Read - 2nd Test, Day 4: Shubman Gill Taken For Scans After Sustaining Blow on his Left Forearm

However, thanks to an all-round show, India have now taken the second spot behind New Zealand who are already in the final set to be played at the Lord’s in June this year. They registered a massive 317-run win after bowling out England for 164 on the fourth day of the Test. Also Read - MS Dhoni And Wife Sakshi Attend Friend's Wedding, Set Social Media Ablaze in Ethnic Wear | See Pictures

England, who failed in their chase of a mammoth 482, have slipped to the fourth spot behind Australia who are also in the race. Depending on the final scoreline of the series, either of India. England or Australia will be in the summit clash.

ICC World Test Championship Final Scenarios After 2nd Test

With the series locked at one-all, India can now qualify for the final if they win one more Test and draw the other i.e. the scoreline should be 2-1 or 3-1 in their favour. On the other hand, England must win the remaining two Tests if they want to play at home come June.

Australia had cancelled their Test tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic but they are also alive in the race if England win 2-1 or the series ends 1-1 or 2-2.

The race is on.