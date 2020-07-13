Playing in their second series of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, West Indies recorded their first win in three matches after beating England by four-wickets in Southampton on Sunday. With that win, the Jason Holder‘s men have also registered their first points of the championship that has seen them leapfrog South Africa in the standings. Also Read - I Stand by my Decision to Leave Stuart Broad Out: Ben Stokes After Southampton Defeat

The win saw West Indies collect 40 points as they swapped places with South Africa to now be at the seventh spot in the table. They have so far played three matches – two against India and one against England – won one and lost two. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS 1st Test, Day 5: Blackwood 95 Powers West Indies to Memorable Win vs England in Southampton

England have won five of their 10 Tests so far to be at 146 points and are placed fourth. Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS ENG vs WI 1st Test: Joseph, Gabriel Put West Indies on Top vs England at Stumps on Day 4

South Africa have played seven Tests so far winning one while losing six and have 24 points to be placed at eighth spot. Bangladesh are now the only team among the eight participants to have not won a Test since the championship got underway.

The table is still led by India won were clean swept 0-2 in their last Test series by New Zealand earlier this year. Virat Kohli’s team has played nine matches – won seven of them while losing two. They have 360 points and are followed by Australia (296 points) at second spot who have played seven victories from 10 matches apart from two defeats and one draw.

New Zealand complete the top-three with three wins and four defeats from seven matches to be at 180 points.

Meanwhile, West Indies have taken a 1-0 lead in their three-match Test tour of England. The second Test gets underway from July 16 in Manchester while the third and final match will also be played at the same venue from July 24 onwards.

World Test Championship (2019-2021) Points Table

Rank Team Matches Won Loss Tie Draw No Result Points 1 India 9 7 2 0 0 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 0 1 0 296 3 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 0 0 180 4 England 10 5 4 0 1 0 146 5 Pakistan 5 2 2 0 1 0 140 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 0 1 0 80 7 West Indies 3 1 2 0 0 0 40 8 South Africa 7 1 6 0 0 0 24 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0 0 0

Distribution of points in ICC World Test Championship

In a two-match series, each win will get teams 60 points, a tie will get 30 points, a draw will get 20 points while there are no points for defeats. In three-match series, each win will count as 40 points, a tie 20 and a draw 13. In a four-match series, a win is for 30 points, a tie 15 points and a draw 10 points. In a five-match series, a win will get teams 24 points, a tie 12 points and a draw 8 points.