India blanked South Africa in the three-match Test series by winning the third and final Test in Ranchi on Tuesday by an innings and 202 runs. With the win, India consolidated their spot at the top of the points tally in the ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021. The win fetched the hosts 40 points and thus their overall tally has now zoomed to 240 points which is a massive 180 points more than the second-placed New Zealand who has 60 points followed by Sri Lanka (60), Australia (56) and England (56) at third, fourth and fifth spot respectively.

India opener Rohit Sharma who had a phenomenal run as a first time opener in whites deservingly bagged the Man of the Series and match award. He amassed 529 runs in the three Tests at a staggering average of 132.25, the most by any batsman during the tour. The good run also saw him climb to the number two spot in the most runs tally of the ICC World Test Championship. He is just second to Australia’s Steve Smith, who accumulated 774 runs in four Ashes Tests.

After an outstanding series against West Indies and South Africa – India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane finds himself in the third spot with 487 runs in five WTC Tests at an average of 81.16.

India captain and World No 2 Test batsman Virat Kohli is in the fourth spot with 453 runs from five Tests which includes a personal best of 254* vs South Africa at Vizag in the second Test.

Here is the list of the top 10 run-getters in the ongoing WTC:

Name Matches Innings Runs Highest Average Steve Smith 4 7 774 211 110.57 Rohit Sharma 3 4 529 212 132.25 Ajinkya Rahane 5 8 487 115 81.16 Virat Kohli 5 8 453 254* 75.50 Ben Stokes 5 10 441 135* 55.12 Mayank Agarwal 5 8 420 215 52.50 Rory Burns 5 10 390 133 39.00 Marnus Labuschangne 4 7 353 80 50.42 Matthew Wade 5 10 337 117 33.70 Joe Root 5 10 325 77 32.50

England’s Ben Stokes is in the fourth spot and is followed by the other Indian opener Mayank Agarwal, who has shown he has it in him to shine at the biggest stage. Rory Burns, Marnus Labuschangne, Matthew Wade and Joe Root make up for the remaining batsmen in the list of top ten run-getters in the WTC.