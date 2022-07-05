Edgbaston: Not a lot of change has taken place in the standing in ICC World Test Championship points table after England beat India by seven wickets at Edgbaston. The Test was part of the 2021-23 cycle. India were third before the start of the Test, while England were in the seventh spot. That remains the same despite England’s emphatic win.Also Read - WATCH: Rahul Dravid's Response to Journalist's 'What's Your Take on Bazball' Question After England Beat India in 5th Test at Edgbaston Goes Viral

It was India’s third consecutive loss in an away Test with Rahul Dravid as coach. India had an opportunity to improve their standings but they failed. they are behind Australia and South Africa in the latest tally. Also, now that India have lost, that would better Australia and South Africa’s chances of making the final. Also Read - Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow Centuries Propel England to a 7-Wicket Victory Over India; Series Shared

India now have lost 4 matches, won 6 and drawn 2 in this cycle of WTC. With a percentage point of 53.47, India are just ahead of Pakistan. Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG, 5th Test Match, Day 5 Edgbaston: Root-Bairstow Lead England to a 7-Wicket Victory Over India

England now have 5 wins, 7 losses and 4 draws in their kitty and their percentage points are at 33.33.

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were the stars for the hosts are they gunned down a record 378. This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand — 277, 299, 296 — in their 3-0 home Test series win last month.

England’s win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in 2-2 draw.

Now the focus shifts to the white-ball leg which starts in a little more than 48 hours from now.