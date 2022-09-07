ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints

Time – September 7, 12 and 2 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen.

ICCB vs LIE Dream11 Team

S Teepi, H Singh, F Hussainkhel, G Barrey (VC), U Butt, A Sundaram, E Ibrahimkhel, R Goli (C), S Mandapati, H Sarkani, A Razaaq

ICCB vs LIE Probable Playing XI

International CC Brussels: Anand Sundaram, Richie George, Sachin Shrivastava, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Nithyanandan krishnan, Gangadhar Barrey, Siddhant Deore(C), Shashidhar Gunna, Appaji Mopada, Sajid Safi, Sreekanth Mandapati

Liege: Hamza Minhas (c), Majid Safi, Adnan Razaaq, Umair Rafi Butt, Forqanullah Hussainkhel, Tahir Waseem, A Raza, Harjot Singh, Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Haroon Sarkani, and Wali Safi.

