ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints

ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – International CC Brussels vs Beveren, Playing 11s, Mechelen 6.30 PM IST September 5, MondayAlso Read - BCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Beveren CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC T10 Match, Probable XIs at The Belgian Oval, Gent 9.30 PM IST August 16

Here is the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, ICCB vs BEV Fantasy Cricket Prediction, ICCB vs BEV Playing 11s ECS T10 Belgium 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction International CC Brussels vs Beveren, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Belgium 2022 2022 Series. Also Read - HCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Hasselt CC vs Liege CC T10 Match, Probable XIs at The Belgian Oval, Gent 7.30 PM IST August 16

TOSS – The ECS T10 Belgium match toss between International CC Brussels and Beveren will take place at 6 PM IST Also Read - OCC vs MECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Belgium 2020: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Ostend CC vs Mechelen Eagles CC T10 Match, Probable XIs at The Belgian Oval, Gent 5.30 PM IST August 16

Time – September 5, 6.30 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen.

ICCB vs BEV Dream11 Team

Anand Sundaram, Richie George(C), Sachin Shrivastava, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Siddhant Deore(VC), Shashidhar Gunna, Abdulrashid Karim, Noor Momand, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Shokrullah Shirzad, Hakim Khaksar

ICCB vs BEV Probable Playing XI

International CC Brussels: Anand Sundaram, Richie George, Sachin Shrivastava, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Nithyanandan krishnan, Gangadhar Barrey, Siddhant Deore(C), Shashidhar Gunna, Appaji Mopada, Sajid Safi, Sreekanth Mandapati

Beveren CC: Abdulrashid Karim, Noor Momand, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Hakim Khaksar(C), Saber Zakhil, Mohammed Walid, Murid Ekrami, Ashiqullah Said, Jabar Jabarkhel, Khalid Ahmadi, Shokrullah Shirzad.