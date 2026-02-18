Home

Sports

ICCs big move after the controversial match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

ICC’s big move after the controversial match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

ICC is likely to take a new step after the controversial match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

ICC likely to take a big step after India vs Pakistan match

India and Pakistan had played a match in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Where India brutally dominated their arch-rivals and snatch the victory from them by 61 runs. However, after this controversial match ICC is planning a big decision.

Also Read India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026: After ‘boycott’ drama, Suryakumar Yadav’s side HUMILIATE neighbours to march into Super 8, Ishan Kishan sets up MASSIVE win

ICC’s big move after the controversial India vs Pakistan match

Because of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the ICC is thinking about shifting future global tournaments away from India, according to a report by Australia’s The Age on Monday, February 16.

Big claim in reports about upcoming tournaments

The report says the ICC is considering moving the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup out of India to avoid logistical problems, as India and Pakistan are unwilling to play matches in each other’s countries.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Australia is likely to host the India vs Pakistan matches

According to The Age, Australia — which hosted the ODI World Cup in 2015 and the T20 World Cup in 2022 — could host these tournaments if they are moved from India.

India and Pakistan will not play matches in each other’s countries

Earlier, India and Pakistan agreed with the ICC that they would not play matches in each other’s countries during global tournaments. This decision came after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The agreement was originally valid until 2027, but it may now be extended for future tournaments as well.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav to skip ‘Handshake’ again with Salman Ali Agha after toss in India vs Pakistan game

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.