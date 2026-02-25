Home

ICC’s major step for T20 World Cup 2026 knockout venues, announces…

ICC's big step ahead of the knockout games in the T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

ICC major updates for T20 World Cup 2026 knockout games

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has taken a different direction as the tournament is filled with chaos and suspense regarding the qualifications of the teams for the semi-final.

ICC announces refund policy due to venue shift

There is another important update that the tickets for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals and final started selling on Tuesday at 7pm IST. If, Team India’s arch-rivals Pakistan succeed in qualifying for the semi-finals or the final, which are scheduled to be played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad, the matches will be played in Sri Lanka instead. Fans who booked tickets for the particular venue will receive a full refund.

The same goes for Sri Lanka, if they qualify for the semi-final and end up playing against any team other than India.

No fixed venues for T20 World Cup 2026 first semi-final

There is no fixed venue for the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. It will be played either in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium or in Kolkata at Eden Gardens. However, the venue for the second semi-final is already scheduled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Semi-final venue depends on Pakistan’s qualification

The first semi-final is depend on Pakistan’s qualification. If they reach the semi-finals, they will play in Colombo on March 4. If Sri Lanka qualify for the semi-finals and are not playing against India, then they will also play in Colombo.

If the Indian team plays against South Africa in the semi-finals, then the venue for that match will be Kolkata on the same date. The final of the tournament will be played in Ahmedabad. However, if Pakistan qualify for the final, it will be shifted to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

