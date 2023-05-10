Home

ICCV vs GCA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Fan Code ECS Austria: Captain, Vice-captain – Indian Vienna vs Graz Cricket Academy, Today’s Playing 11s at Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria at 3 PM IST May 10 Wednesday

ICCV vs GCA Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS: The Fan Code ECS Austria toss between Indian Vienna and Graz Cricket Academy will take place at 2:30 PM IST – on May 10.

Time: 3 PM PM IST.

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Lower Austria.

ICCV vs GCA Dream11 Team

Mehar Cheema, Ranjit Singh-I, Aman Chhabra, Kunal Joshi, Gill Shamsher, Kushal Madane, Abidullah Kotwal, Shehzad AfzalMansoor Safi(vc), Habib Ahmadzai-I, Kushal Madane, Abidullah Kotwal, Shehzad Afzal

ICCV vs GCA Probable Playing XIs

Indian Vienna: Mehar Cheema(WK), Ranjit Singh-I, Aman Chhabra, Palani Vel, Harmeet Singh, Kunal Joshi(C), Gill Shamsher, Dil Randhawa, Daud Zadran, Ahmad Ghani, Wasif Saluja

Graz Cricket Academy: Hamid Hamidi(WK), Mansoor Safi(WK), Habib Ahmadzai-I, Yogesh Belage, Ashtiaq Shah, Bhargav Pandya, Bharath Gowda, Maiwand Momand, Kushal Madane, Abidullah Kotwal, Shehzad Afzal

Squads

Indian Vienna: Mehar Cheema(WK), Ranjit Singh-I, Aman Chhabra, Palani Vel, Harmeet Singh, Kunal Joshi(C), Gill Shamsher, Dil Randhawa, Daud Zadran, Ahmad Ghani, Wasif Saluja, Sumit Dhir, Shekil Zadran, Saurabh Luthra, Gursevan Singh, Saurav Sharma, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Rajkaran Singh, Ibrahim Zadran, Inzirgul Ahmadzai, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Sunny Bains, Mani Singh, Khushdeep Singh(WK)

Graz Cricket Academy: Hamid Hamidi(WK), Mansoor Safi(WK), Habib Ahmadzai-I, Yogesh Belage, Ashtiaq Shah, Bhargav Pandya, Bharath Gowda, Maiwand Momand, Kushal Madane, Abidullah Kotwal, Shehzad Afzal, Vikram Choudhary, Shawkat Durani, Raza Hyder, Hamid Safi, Rohid Hamidi, Abdul Jabarkhel, Waqar Ahmed-I(WK), Atef Sohil

