ICE vs GER Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Iceland vs Germany World Cup Qualifiers – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match ICE vs GER. In the mega encounter on World Cup Qualifiers, Germany will lock horns against Iceland on September 9. The International football is back as Iceland and Germany will face each other in the high-octane World Cup Qualifiers clash on Thursday. Germany will look to prove their supremacy over Iceland in the FIFA WC qualifiers. All eyes will be on goal-machine Hansi Flick, who just became Germany's new head coach. Meanwhile, Germany will look to continue their dominating run.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for ICE vs GER

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:15 AM IST – September 9, Thursday in India.

ICE vs GER Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, Jonas Hofmann, Hjortur Hermannsson, Niklas Sule

Midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sane (C), Victor Palsson, Birkir Bjarnason,

Strikers: Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen, Timo Werner (VC)

ICE vs GER Probable Line-Ups

Iceland Probable Starting Line-up: Runar Alex Runarsson; Brynjar Bjarnason, Hjortur Hermannsson, Ari Freyr Skulason, Birkir Saevarsson; Victor Palsson, Thorir Helgason, Birkir Bjarnason, Albert Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Andri Lucas Gudjohnsen

Germany Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Robin Gosens, Jonas Hofmann; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry; Timo Werner

