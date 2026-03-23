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Iceland Cricket takes a hilarious dig at Pakistan, calls PSL Petrol Shortage League amid BIG PCB decision

Iceland Cricket takes a hilarious dig at Pakistan, calls PSL ‘Petrol Shortage League amid BIG PCB decision

Amid security concerns and ongoing doubts over PSL 2026, Iceland Cricket grabs attention with a witty dig, calling it the "Petrol Shortage League.”

Iceland Cricket takes a hilarious dig at Pakistan

PSL 2026: Pakistan’s troubles continue with the growing uncertainty around the league due to ongoing security concerns even as the Pakistan Cricket Board insists that all arrangements are in place and the tournament will proceed as scheduled on March 26.

However, lingering doubts continue to surround the event, with Iceland Cricket adding to the chatter by taking a humorous swipe at the situation.

Iceland cricket calls PSL “Pakistan Cricket League”

Amid the growing chatter on social media, Iceland Cricket has once again grabbed attention with its trademark wit. Known for its viral and humorous posts, the handle has delivered yet another cheeky take – this time trolling the PSL by calling it “Petrol Shortage League.”

“The PSL is coming up and that is very exciting for many millions of cricket fans. We have always wondered what PSL stands for and it turns out it means Petrol Shortage League,” the tweet read.

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PSL 2026 to be played behind closed doors

In a big blow to the Pakistan Super League, it has been decided that the 11th edititon of the tournament will be held behind closed doors. The tournament, which was originally scheduled to be held over six cities, will now be held only in Lahore and Karachi.

“Consultations regarding the Pakistan Super League had been ongoing for the past few days, including with the Prime Minister and the security agencies. The government has been advising people to limit movement due to the ongoing global fuel and economic situation,” PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said at a press conference

“Looking at all of this and after discussions with our security agencies, we decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule. But we can’t ask people to restrict their movements and then have 30,000 people in stadiums every day. We decided that as long as this crisis is ongoing, we will not have crowds at matches. This was a difficult decision, but it needed to be made. The opening ceremony will also be cancelled.” Mohsin said

However, Mohsin Naqvi said that the fans might be allowed for the latter stages of the tournament, but he also clarified that any such decision would depend on the situation in Iran improving. “Perhaps it ends in 10 days, perhaps 15.”

The opening match of the 11th edition PSL will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen on March 26th.

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