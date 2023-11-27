Home

Iceland Cricket Takes Dig At Babar Azam’s Batting Average | See VIRAL Tweet

Babar Azam is currently going through the rough patch of his career and he also left captaincy after Pakistan's poor outing in the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

New Delhi: Iceland Cricket who are known for their humorous tweets have trolled former Pakistan captain Babar Azam this time by taking a dig at his batting average after the pandemic. The 29-year-old batter is going through a rough patch of his career as he failed to perform in Asia Cup 2023 and the recently concluded ODI World Cup as well.

Babar has scored 320 runs in the nine matches of the recently concluded ODI World Cup where Pakistan was not qualified for the semifinal and later on he left captaincy from all the formats of International cricket.

Iceland cricket took a dig at Babar Azam while responding to World’s Statics Tweet where they asked “What is something that still hasn’t gone back to normal after the pandemic?” The cricket board responded to that tweet by saying that “The batting average of Babar Azam”. Here is the viral tweet:



The batting average of Babar Azam https://t.co/huYKEAD8uP — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 26, 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Shan Masood as the Test captain of Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named T20I skipper after Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy role.

34-year-old Shan has featured in 30 Tests, scoring 1,597 runs, which includes four centuries and seven half-centuries.

Shan has been appointed captain till the end of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Shan will be leading the Pakistan side for a three-match test series against Australia starting from December 14.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah will lead Pakistan Men’s Team in the T20I format and will lead the side for a five-match T20I series in New Zealand starting from January 12.

23-year-old Shaheen has bagged 64 wickets in 52 T20Is. Shaheen has also captained Lahore Qalandars in HBL PSL and has helped the side win the tournament twice in two years in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

