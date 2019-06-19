Iceland cricket tweeted a distasteful post on their handle trolling star Afghan bowler Rashid Khan after Afghanistan succumbed to an embarrassing defeat at the hands of England on June 18 in Manchester.

The Gulbadin Naib-led side suffered a heavy loss of 150 runs after the English captain Eoin Morgan led a rout against their bowlers, especially Rashid, who conceded 110 runs in nine overs. The spell from the spinner is the most expensive ever in the history of ICC World Cup. Following this harrowing performance, Iceland cricket tried to troll the world’s number three ODI bowler as they wrote, “We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the # CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. # ENGvAFG # AFGvENG”.

We’ve just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG pic.twitter.com/3vklzCeIJt — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019

Quite naturally this did not go down well within the cricketing world as ex-cricketers and fans joined hands to troll back Iceland cricket for taking a dig at one of the best bowlers in the world for just one bad performance. One of the first to show his dismay over the tweet was former England cricketer Luke Wright who rightfully came out in support of the Afghanistan player. He tweeted, “Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members”.

Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members 🤬 https://t.co/0z3F8KiS82 — Luke Wright (@lukewright204) June 18, 2019

His former colleague and one of the stalwarts of English cricket Stuart Broad, too, stood by Rashid Khan as he tweeted, “He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport”.

He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Australian fast-bowling legend Jason Gillespie also expressed his annoyance over the tweet of Iceland cricket.

Lack of respect this…. https://t.co/KLcweDIfiX — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 18, 2019

The cricketers limited themselves to a certain extent, but the fans hurled everything at Iceland cricket to educate them about cricket in Afghanistan. From reminding the struggle of the war-torn country to their success in the international arena, Iceland cricket got a genuine reality check at the hands of the fan.

One of the fans commented on their thread, “The Afghans have reached this event through harder work than many of us will ever know and through conditions most of us pray we never have to experience. They are what the World Cup should be about. You get better by playing better. Try it yourself.”

The Afghans have reached this event through harder work than many of us will ever know and through conditions most of us pray we never have to experience. They are what the World Cup should be about. You get better by playing better. Try it yourself. — Grockle (@SomersetGrockle) June 18, 2019

The comments kept on coming “Not even funny, don’t recall seeing @icelandcricket in many Cricket World Cups. @ACBofficials have done brilliantly when you consider the struggles they have faced in their country. They deserve support and credit for this.”

Not even funny, don’t recall seeing @icelandcricket in many Cricket World Cups. @ACBofficials have done brilliantly when you consider the struggles they have faced in their country. They deserve support and credit for this. — Neil Lemon (@neil1416) June 18, 2019

While this fan trolled Iceland cricket for taking a pitty way to be on the news during the cricket season. He posted, “Who knew everyone will be talking about @ icelandcricket in 2019 World cup. great way to get noticed..next time try to get noticed by playing good cricket”.

Who knew everyone will be talking about @icelandcricket in 2019 World cup. great way to get noticed..next time try to get noticed by playing good cricket. — SANDEEP STEPHEN (@SANDEEPSTEPHEN1) June 18, 2019

But, the best comment came from a guy named Aman who highlighted a genuine mistake in the post tweeted by Iceland cricket. The tweet says Rashid Khan bowled 56 deliveries which is technically not possible. He posted, “I thought you guys knew few things about cricket!! 56 ball can’t be bowled by a bowler without injury. He bowled 54 balls which is 9 overs.”

I thought you guys knew few things about cricket!! 56 ball can’t be bowled by a bowler without injury. He bowled 54 balls which is 9 overs. — Aman Raj (@ratedAMAN) June 18, 2019

However, it is believed that Iceland cricket is not ready to accept or learn from their mistakes. In a return tweet, despite their mistake being clearly visible, they defended themselves by terming the mistake as a typo error, while writing, “Anyone can mistype 54 as 56. Only very few have the special gift of being able to write “I thought you guys knew about cricket” followed by “56 balls can’t be bowled by a bowler without an injury”. Still, it’s nice to have our jokes carefully proof-read. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG #CWC19″.

Anyone can mistype 54 as 56. Only very few have the special gift of being able to write “I thought you guys knew about cricket” followed by “56 balls can’t be bowled by a bowler without an injury”. Still, it’s nice to have our jokes carefully proof-read. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG #CWC19 https://t.co/RdrxmE1wmv — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 18, 2019

As witnessed this action has not gone down well with the cricketing fraternity. As a small cricket nation, it is expected from Iceland to acknowledge the struggle and hardships Afghanistan cricket have gone through to make it to the biggest stage. Iceland is yet to attain the status of ‘Associate Member in European Cricket Council’ by ICC.