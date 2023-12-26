Home

IND vs SA 1st Test: Iceland Cricket Takes Hilarious Dig At India’s Top-Order Collapse Against Nandre Burger And South Africa

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer's 67 runs partnership revived Indian innings before the end of 1st session on Day 1 of India vs South Africa 1st Test.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Iceland Cricket took a hilarious jibe at India’s top-order collapse against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, on December 26. They gave hilarious attributes to both Virat Kohli and Nandre Burger. India lost Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill’s wicket within the first 12 overs before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer revived the fallen Indian innings.

“India were Burgered and Fried in the first hour, but then they added a Coca Kohli to level matters up in the second,” tweeted Iceland Cricket in reference to Virat Kohli and Nandre Burger from their official X account formerly known as Twitter.

India were Burgered and Fried in the first hour, but then they added a Coca Kohli to level matters up in the second. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 26, 2023

After the end of the 1st session of Day 1, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer managed to forge a 67-run stand to help India recover from the early blows and take a firm stand at 91/3. For the hosts, Nandre Burger impressed the most as he was able to push the visitors to the backfoot in the very first hour of the game.

Nandre Burger who is making his debut Test match for South Africa, picked up two big wickets for Protreas as he dismissed both Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal in quick successions. He even almost got the wicket of Indian batting maestro, Virat Kohli but a dropped catch gave him a lifeline.

Earlier, Prasidh Krishna received his Test cap from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, to make his debut in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa. Meanwhile, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja complained of upper back spasms on the morning of the match. He was not available for selection for the first Test.

After drawing the T20I series 1-1 and winning the ODI series 2-1, Men in Blue will be aiming to win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

This will also be the first international assignment of veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah following the loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup finals.

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

