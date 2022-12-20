Iceland Cricket Trolls Pakistan Cricket Board As England Head Towards A 3-0 Clean Sweep In Test Series

The defeat in this test series means that Pakistan will not play WTC final. The side is out of World Test Championship.

New Delhi: Iceland cricket trolled Pakistan Cricket Board as their side is on the verge of losing the third and final test against England, with that England will won the series by 3-0 and clean sweep Pakistan.

The Three Lions have smashed the hosts and are just 55 runs away from completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series. England’s new bazball approach has stunned Pakistan in the series.

England was seen very aggressive in their gameplay in the ongoing third test, chasing a target of 167 runs, England have scored at a run rate of nearly 7. The team is well-placed at 112/2 in 17 overs, 55 runs away from a remarkable win.

After this Iceland cricket trolled Pakistan Cricket, here is the viral tweet:

Message to @TheRealPCB, we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like marmalade. Just letting you know in the interests of balance. And we will score at 0.7 not 7.0 an over. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 19, 2022

"Message to @TheRealPCB , we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like marmalade. Just letting you know in the interests of balance. And we will score at 0.7 not 7.0 an over." tweeted Iceland Cricket.

