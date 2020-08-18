ICV vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Indian CC Vienna vs Pakistan CC, 10th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ICV vs PAK-CC at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In the fifth and final match of Tuesday, Salzburg CC will be up against Indian CC Vienna will take the field against Pakistan CC. The match gets underway from 8:30 pm IST.

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Indian CC Vienna and Pakistan CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ICV vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

Kunal Joshi (captain), Kumud Jha (vice-captain), Abdullah Akbarjan, Sikander Hayat, Gursewak Sandhu, Arsalan Arif, Sumer Shergill, Qadargul Utmanzai, Zeshan Arif, Naveed Hassan, Daud Zadran

ICV vs PAK-CC Squads

Indian CC Vienna: Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai

Pakistan CC: Jaweed Sadran, Ramish Malik, Abdullah Akbarjan, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Usman Gol, Shadnan Khan, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat

